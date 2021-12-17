Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $475.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

KLAC stock opened at $397.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.45 and a 200 day moving average of $348.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

