Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of EDDRF stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.05.
About eDreams ODIGEO
