Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EDDRF stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

