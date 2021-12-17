Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €72.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.11 ($74.28).

Shares of DPW opened at €53.90 ($60.56) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.65. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

