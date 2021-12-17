Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the November 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 195,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,051. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
