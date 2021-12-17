Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the November 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 195,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,051. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.