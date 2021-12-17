Deutsche Telekom (DTE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE):

12/16/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.50 ($26.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($29.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.50 ($27.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/25/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/18/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/18/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.50 ($26.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.20 ($27.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.80 ($32.36) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($23.60) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($25.28) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/3/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/20/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.80 ($32.36) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/18/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.16 ($18.16) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.34. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

