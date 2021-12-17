Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.86

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DWHHF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.