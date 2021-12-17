Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 16,480.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 29.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $2,735,384.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock worth $10,138,864. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

