Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 46328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Discovery by 704.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Discovery by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

