Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 46328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.
In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Discovery by 704.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Discovery by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
