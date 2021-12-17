Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DISA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

