Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading Up 11.7%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) was up 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 11,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

