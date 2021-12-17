Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 59,001 shares of company stock worth $5,231,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,483. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

