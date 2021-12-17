Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

DPUKY stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

