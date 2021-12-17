DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.88

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 253639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

