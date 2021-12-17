DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.88

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 253639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
