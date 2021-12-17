Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.06. 28,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,448. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.08. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

