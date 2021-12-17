Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Shares Gap Up to $62.58

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.58, but opened at $64.11. Duke Realty shares last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 8,601 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Amundi purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,131,000 after buying an additional 1,269,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,499,000 after buying an additional 938,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

