Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,374 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

