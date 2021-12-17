Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 41.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.82 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.