Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.57 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21.

