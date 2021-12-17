Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 9,370 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,009 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 115,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.55 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

