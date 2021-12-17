Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.007 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.