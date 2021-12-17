Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 114,123 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,123 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBT. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

