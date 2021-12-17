Dynamic Hits Market Cap of $5.18 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $191.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.87 or 0.08320539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.04 or 0.00312745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.53 or 0.00918229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073928 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.59 or 0.00393099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00259047 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

