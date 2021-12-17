Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.25

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 2071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

