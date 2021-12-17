ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the November 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECNCF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.34. 55,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.