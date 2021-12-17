Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.
NYSE EC opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
