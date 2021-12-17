Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NYSE EC opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

