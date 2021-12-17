ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) Insider Scott Barrett Acquires 10,000 Shares

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) insider Scott Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,450.00 ($11,035.71).

About ECP Emerging Growth

ECP Emerging Growth Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small and mid-cap growth companies. The company was formerly known as Barrack St Investments Limited and changed its name to ECP Emerging Growth Limited in November 2019. ECP Emerging Growth Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Emerging Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Emerging Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.