Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Insider Purchases £23,000 in Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Peter Bazalgette bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,395.14).
Edge Performance VCT Public stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £88.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.03.
Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile
