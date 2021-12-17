Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $279.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

