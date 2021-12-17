Emerald Advisers LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $83,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $218.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

