Emerald Advisers LLC Has $428,000 Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,162 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $406,566.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 316,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,706 and have sold 33,790 shares valued at $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.24 million, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

