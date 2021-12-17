Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after buying an additional 42,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.