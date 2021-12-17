Eminer 24-Hour Volume Reaches $920,256.00 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $920,256.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

