Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Down 56.5% in November

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

