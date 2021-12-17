Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 89.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 88.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 20.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ENB stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.