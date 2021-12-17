Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Director Albert Monaco Sells 5,273 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$47.74 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$40.63 and a one year high of C$54.00. The company has a market cap of C$96.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.91.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.89.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

