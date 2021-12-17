Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Sells 2,710 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$96.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.91. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$40.63 and a 1-year high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CSFB cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

