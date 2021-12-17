Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.07.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,296. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is 26.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,458,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,298,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

