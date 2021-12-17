Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Research analysts at Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.79) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,350 ($31.06) to GBX 2,500 ($33.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,595 ($21.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,827.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,505 ($19.89) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.41).

