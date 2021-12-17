Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXK. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 70,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,270. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $712.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

