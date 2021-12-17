Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,366,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.66 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.