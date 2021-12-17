Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $140.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

