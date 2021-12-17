Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 370,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 171.95%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

