Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $59.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.783 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.