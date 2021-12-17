Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 103.7% in November

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the November 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ EFOI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

