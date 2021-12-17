ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XNGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CLSA lowered shares of ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.5492 per share. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.