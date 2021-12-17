Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 161.3% in November

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,000 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the November 15th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 315.0 days.

GMVHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Entain alerts:

GMVHF opened at $20.93 on Friday. Entain has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.