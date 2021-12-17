Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 102.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

