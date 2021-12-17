Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.98. Environmental Impact Acquisition shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 116,841 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.