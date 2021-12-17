Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 259,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.