Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $8.24 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 6.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 71,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,605. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.